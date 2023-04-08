Man arrested for shooting dog with bow and arrow in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested for shooting a dog with a bow and arrow in Orosi on Friday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they first heard the dog yelping around 7:30 pm in the area of Avenue 412 and Road 130.

During a search of the area, detectives say they spotted 51-year-old Lance Canales running away with a bow and arrow.

The dog was found a short time later with an arrow sticking out of its torso.

Deputies say they were able to track down Canales and place him under arrest as he tried to run away from them.

Canales has been booked into the Adult Pretrial Facility on charges of resisting arrest and felony animal abuse.

The dog is expected to survive and is now in the care of Tulare County Animal Services.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.