Fresno man arrested for shooting 10-month-old girl faces 16 felony charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County prosecutors have filed 16 felony charges against 23-year-old Marcos Enchartea, who is accused of shooting a 10-month-old child over the weekend in Central Fresno.
Investigators say Deziree was leaving the party Sunday morning to get away from the suspect when he tracked her down and fired. The man who was driving the car was not hurt. The baby was the only one struck.
Enchartea is also facing charges related to a second shooting that occurred in May. He will be arraigned in court Wednesday.
