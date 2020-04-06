Man arrested in Corcoran for multiple warrants, burglary tools found at home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in Corcoran on Friday for multiple warrants after officers found multiple burglary tools on his property.Corcoran police contacted 45-year-old David Urias in the area of Bainum Ave. and Letts Ave. on April 3 just after 11 pm. As officers approached him, they say they threw a replica firearm into a nearby yard.Urias was found to have multiple warrants out of Woodland, and a search of his property revealed multiple burglary tools including shaved vehicle keys, a Honda key-making device, a lock-picking kit and a lock-picking gun.Urias was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail. His bail is set at $60,000.