21-year-old man dead following rollover crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash on a Highway 41 embankment Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was driving southbound on Highway 41 around 3:30 a.m. when he drifted between the north and south lanes and down an embankment.

Officers say his car then overturned and landed on the shoulder of Highway 99.

The man died at the scene from his injuries and has not been identified.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.