A 58-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in southwest Fresno Saturday night.

Man dies after crashing into palm tree in Southwest Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a motorcycle crash in southwest Fresno.

It happened on Kearney Boulevard and Valentine Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol says a 58-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed into a palm tree and was ejected.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.