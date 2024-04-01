Man ejected, killed in Fresno County car crash identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who died after being ejected from a crash Thursday has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified him as 33-year-old Jeremy Wilson.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Elm and Conejo Avenues, which is southeast of Caruthers.

The California Highway Patrol says the Wilson was going east at the same time a pickup was heading north.

Officers say the Wilson's car ran a stop sign, slamming into the truck.

Wilson was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The truck driver was also injured and is expected to be okay.