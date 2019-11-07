homicide

Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor. He was detained as possible suspect

It happened in the area of Hampton Way and Thesta Street near Ashlan and Fresno Street just before 7 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in his driveway at his central Fresno home.

Officers say they have detained the victim's neighbor, a man in his 20s, as a possible suspect. Police said the victim and his neighbor had several arguments during the week.

The victim, a man in his 50s, has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

