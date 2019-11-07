Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor. He was detained as possible suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in his driveway at his central Fresno home.
It happened in the area of Hampton Way and Thesta Street near Ashlan and Fresno Street just before 7 p.m.
Officers say they have detained the victim's neighbor, a man in his 20s, as a possible suspect. Police said the victim and his neighbor had several arguments during the week.
The victim, a man in his 50s, has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
