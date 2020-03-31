Man fires shot to break up fight in central Fresno, woman injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a bullet in central Fresno.

Officers responded to a home on Fountain Way and 9th Street near Cedar and Shields at around 5:15 am.

Police say a fight broke out behind the house, and a man tried to break it up by firing off a round into the ground. Officers believe the bullet ricocheted and hit the woman.

She suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital.

No one has been arrested, but it will be up to the district attorney to determine if charges will be filed for reckless discharging of a firearm.
