Man found in possession of meth during traffic stop, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police found him with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Parlier.

Parlier Police say officers pulled over 24-year-old Jorge Marin, a self-proclaimed gang member, for a traffic violation at the intersection of Parlier Avenue and Wrico Street Saturday night. They discovered Marin had a significant amount of meth used for sale.

Marin was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces several drug-related charges.
