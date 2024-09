Man found shot inside vehicle in yard of Tulare home, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot in a Tulare neighborhood on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 pm in the area of H Street and Kern Avenue.

Tulare police say the man was found shot inside of his vehicle, which was in the yard of a nearby home.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Leonel Alvarez at 559-685-2300, ext. 2149.