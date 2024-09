Man hospitalized following shooting in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is being treated for injuries following an early morning shooting in Kings County.

The shooting was reported to Kings County Sheriff's Deputies just before on 17th and Jersey Avenues.

Deputies say a 36-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

His current condition has not been released.

Deputies have not provided any suspect information or said what may have led to the gunfire.