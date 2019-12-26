Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen

Police are investigating a Central Fresno shooting that sent one man to the hospital. No arrests have been made.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a Central Fresno shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded at around 7 p.m. Wednesday near Saginaw and Hughes.

According to authorities, two people were walking down the street as shots were fired. Only one of the victims was hit.

The victim was sent to the hospital with several gunshot wounds to his arm, torso and leg.

No arrests have been made. Police say it's early in the investigation, but it does not appear to be gang-related. This is a developing story with Action News.
