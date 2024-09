Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:45 pm near Hammond and Fruit.

Fresno police say a man in his mid-30s was shot at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details about the shooting.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.