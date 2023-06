A mother is remembering her daughter after she was shot and killed at a home in Livingston over the weekend.

Man in critical condition after shooting in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Farmersville.

Police were called to Visalia Road and Brundage Avenue around 9 pm Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

There's no description of the shooter at this time.