1 killed, 3 injured in rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash in Fresno County on Friday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 pm on Friant Road near Lost Lake.

The California Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old man lost control of his SUV, causing it to roll over.

The driver was killed after he was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Officers say it appeared that the driver had been using a broken seatbelt.

Three of his passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor to major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say alcohol and reckless driving were possibly involved.