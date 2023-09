One man is dead after a Saturday morning rollover crash in Merced County.

Man killed following rollover crash in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead after a roll-over crash in Merced County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to Highway 99 and Le Grand Road, which is south of Merced, after 4 a.m. Saturday.

When authorities got to the single-vehicle crash they found a man dead at the scene.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The man has not been identified.