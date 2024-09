Man killed in solo vehicle crash in Madera

A man is dead following a single-car crash in Madera Saturday night.

A man is dead following a single-car crash in Madera Saturday night.

A man is dead following a single-car crash in Madera Saturday night.

A man is dead following a single-car crash in Madera Saturday night.

Madera, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Madera Avenue near Pecan Avenue.

Officers found a Honda sedan on fire after it crashed into a tree.

Fire crews extinguished the flames before they spread to the rest of the vehicle.

Police say a man in his 30s died at the scene due to the injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.