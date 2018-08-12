Man rear-ends Porterville Police patrol car while under the influence

A driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence after he drove his car into the back of a Porterville Police officer's patrol car.The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday at Balmoral Street near Henderson Avenue.An officer was on a routine patrol when she was rear-ended by 18-year-old Dorian Urretia.He was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.He was booked into the Tulare County Jail.No one was injured in the collision.