Man rear-ends Porterville Police patrol car while under the influence

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday at Balmoral Street near Henderson Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence after he drove his car into the back of a Porterville Police officer's patrol car.

An officer was on a routine patrol when she was rear-ended by 18-year-old Dorian Urretia.

He was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

He was booked into the Tulare County Jail.

No one was injured in the collision.
