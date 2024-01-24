Chowchilla man sentenced for DUI crash that killed 15-year-old girl

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grieving Valley family came to court one more time on Tuesday after their teenage daughter's death.

"My daughter is gone, and she's never coming back. He will go to prison and he will come back, he will be alive," said Melody Willet, the mother of Jayce Willet.

Melody made a final plea in court more than four years after Jaycee was killed by a drunk driver.

She pushed for Marcos Torres to face a fair punishment and aimed some of her remarks at the defendant's family.

"You can go visit him and tell him you love him and hear him say it back. And the sorrow that you feel is a fraction of what I feel because you know he's still alive," said Melody.

On November 8th, 2019, Jaycee was in the backseat of her friend's car in Chowchilla when Torres ran a stop sign and t-boned the vehicle, killing the 15-year-old.

The district attorney's office charged him with murder, but last year, a jury found Torres guilty of manslaughter and driving under the influence.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Mark Coleman claimed Torres has been harassed on social media and said his whereabouts are often shared online since he has not been in jail pending the sentence.

The defendant was too nervous to speak for himself, so Coleman read his statement directed to Jaycee's family.

"Every day, I think about the fact that Jaycee died, and I caused her death. I think about everyone who was hurt because of what I did. I am sorry for the hurt and the loss I caused," said Coleman.

Torres was facing up to 11 years in prison if aggravating factors were found, but the judge sentenced him to eight years and four months.

Jaycee's family says justice has finally been served, but it does not take away the pain of losing their young loved one.

"She had the most beautiful smile that I could remember," said Melody Kunkee, Jaycee's sister-in-law. "She had such a kind soul."

Now, the family plans to focus on healing with Jaycee always in their hearts.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.