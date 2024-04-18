Man and teen arrested for shooting in Del Rey, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities arrested a man and a teenage boy for a shooting in Fresno County on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 8:30 pm in Del Rey on Oak Lane and Redondo Avenues.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the two suspects shot a man several times outside of a home.

The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.

Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.

The suspects have been booked into the Fresno County Jail and Juvenile hall.