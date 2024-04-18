Man and teen arrested for shooting in Del Rey, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities arrested a man and a teenage boy for a shooting in Fresno County on Tuesday night.
It happened just after 8:30 pm in Del Rey on Oak Lane and Redondo Avenues.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the two suspects shot a man several times outside of a home.
The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.
The suspects have been booked into the Fresno County Jail and Juvenile hall.