FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police has confirmed that one man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno Sunday afternoon.
Authorities responded to call just before 5 p.m. near Thorn Ave. and San Joaquin St and found the man in the front yard of a house.
Efforts were made to keep the man alive, but authorities say the man died at the hospital.
Authorities say they are looking for a man and woman, adding that they do not know if the shooting was gang-related.
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News