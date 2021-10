FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after getting hit with an arrow in Fresno County overnight.It happened at a home on Orange and American Avenues shortly after 3:00 am on Tuesday.Fresno County sheriff's deputies have not revealed who shot the victim with a bow and arrow or provided any suspect information.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. His condition has not been released.Deputies say they interviewed witnesses, and some were uncooperative.Authorities are still trying to figure out a motive for the attack.