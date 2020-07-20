Man rushed to hospital after being found shot in leg in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the leg in central Fresno.Authorities stopped the man's car around 3:15 Monday morning at Blackstone and Garland near the Manchester Center parking lot.They added that the teenage passenger was not injured and that the victim's Chevy Impala was struck with 10 to 12 bullets in the driver's side doors and windshield. A handgun was also found nearby.Deputies also investigated a scene at Palm and Dakota, where the driver says he was shot at from another car. He cannot provide a vehicle description at this time.