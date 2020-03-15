Man shot while walking to market in central Fresno, taken to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police says one man was shot in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. near E. Tyler Ave. and Augusta, saying the man was walking to the market when he heard three to four shots.

After hearing the gunshots, the man realized he was shot in the upper body. He ran back to the house he was at and contacted police.

Police say they are still trying to figure out what led to this shooting. The man was sent to CRMC and his condition is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralshootingfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers
Show More
Coronavirus: Steph and Ayesha Curry work with food bank, Oakland school district during school closures
Power restored after central Fresno garage fire
1st NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 donates $500K to relief
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
More TOP STORIES News