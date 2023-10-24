A suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a park in Atwater on Monday morning.

Suspect arrested for stabbing, attacking man with horseshoe at Atwater park, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a park in Atwater on Monday morning.

The stabbing happened around 9:20 am at Osborne Park on Bellevue Road near Brownell Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds and other injuries.

Officers say the suspect, 42-year-old David Lucas, stabbed the man and hit him with the metal horseshoe during a fight.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Lucas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

Investigators say Lucas and the victim are both members of the unhoused community.