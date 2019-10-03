robbery

Man wearing Halloween mask steals from jewelry store in Visalia Mall

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives in the South Valley are looking for a suspect they say stole a number of watches from a Visalia Mall jewelry store.

That suspect fled the scene and police are still searching for the thief.

Police don't have much to go on since witnesses say the man entered the jewelry story wearing a mask and then took off on his bicycle.

Officers were called to the Visalia Mall around 8 o'clock Tuesday night to reports of a grand theft inside Valliani Jewelers.

"There was an individual who was dressed in all black wearing a pullover red devil Halloween mask who walked past their business and shortly came back," says Sgt. Gary Williams of the Visalia Police.

According to witnesses, that's when the man shattered a glass display case inside the store and grabbed some watches and fled ran out the south exit of the mall - jumped on his BMX bicycle and took off westbound on Beech Avenue.

"It's very brazen because you have mall security there usually walking around. You have somebody with a Halloween mask on; usually, people will call us and say this guy has a mask on walking around, but we didn't get any calls. He was in and out fairly quickly," says Williams.

Investigators are hoping security footage will help them piece together enough clues to track down the masked suspect.

"There should be some security surveillance from the store and the mall, but at this point in time we're not sure if we're going to get facial recognition because he was wearing the mask."

We spoke to the jewelry store but they declined to comment.

If you have any information you asked to called Visalia Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliatheftrobbery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
Police looking for suspects in central Fresno robbery
Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Lowe's parking lot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno FC faces uncertainty over 2020 season
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Police investigating after man shot near southwest Fresno youth center
Authorities investigating attempted kidnapping of UC Merced student
CAL FIRE fire captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine
Bogus swatting call to police leads to chaotic scene outside two Fresno County homes
Charges upgraded against 2 students in school attack
Show More
Assault on victim wearing Russian 'MAGA' hat in SoCal leads to arrest
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
Man killed, driver injured in crash east of Fowler: CHP
More TOP STORIES News