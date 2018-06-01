After being released from the Fresno County Jail due to a paperwork error, the Fresno Police Department has re-arrested Rylan Marki.27-year-old Rylan Marki was wanted for shooting two people in April--his own cousin, and a Marine Corps veteran during a robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts.Police officers say Marki first shot his cousin in mid-April off East Dayton near Shields and Dakota, when officers got there they found a young woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach.Detectives say their investigation revealed that there was some sort of a disturbance over some money that was owed.The following week, police officers believe Marki was involved in a petty theft at O'Reilly Auto Parts and shot Marine Corps veteran 38-year-old Steve Austin.The next day Fresno police officers found and arrested Marki for the shootings, but sometime between the end of April and now he was released from the Fresno County Jail.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, says that when Fresno Police brought Marki to be locked up, the officer improperly marked the paperwork, which allowed him to bail out.