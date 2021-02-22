robbery

Man with knife robs Visalia Subway sandwich shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Visalia on Sunday night.

It happened at the restaurant on Mooney Boulevard near Walnut Avenue.

Investigators say a man wearing a mask and hooded sweater entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
