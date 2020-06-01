Mandatory evacuation order near Hensley Lake in Madera County lifted after fire

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for residents as crews got the upper hand on a brush fire in Madera County.
The evacuation impacted residents living along Road 600 and Road 603 near Hensley Lake but has since been lifted.
Cal Fire crews say the blaze was more than 120 acres and several structures were threatened until the flames were put out.
