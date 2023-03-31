Boys and Girls Club hosts March Madness Basketball tournament

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brackets were sure to be busted during the Zimmerman Boys and Girls Club March Madness basketball tournament.

The event put nine teams consisting of local community partners against one another, including kids and teens who are Boys and Girls Club members.

"I think it's important to see that there's a a large community in Fresno that supports youth and wants to see them succeed and be open to new opportunities," said Jessica Maxey with the Boys and Girls Club.

Community partners for the event included UPS, Foot Locker, Buffalo Wild Wings and the Fresno Police Department.