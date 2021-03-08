business

Marie Callender's in northeast Fresno reopens, offers to-go orders

Marie Callender's in northeast Fresno is back up and running after being closed for over a year.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Marie Callender's in northeast Fresno is back up and running after being closed for over a year.

The restaurant on the corner of Shaw and Cedar Avenues is offering to-go orders for customers.

Marie Callendar's is now under new ownership after closing in 2019.

The bakery opened for pie sales last November, and dozens lined up to pick up their fresh pies.

Marie Callendar's in Fresno is open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm daily.
