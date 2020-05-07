marijuana

Police find marijuana grow in Merced man's backyard

Officers say Angel Valencia, 18, had more than 135 marijuana plants in his backyard.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced resident was cited after police found a large marijuana grow in his home on Wednesday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Eighth and Canal Streets.

Officers say Angel Valencia, 18, had more than 135 marijuana plants in his backyard.

Valencia was fined for growing the plants within city limits.

A majority of the plants were destroyed. Police say he was allowed to keep six to grow inside his home, which is in compliance with California state law.
