Police find marijuana grow in Merced man's backyard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced resident was cited after police found a large marijuana grow in his home on Wednesday.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Eighth and Canal Streets.Officers say Angel Valencia, 18, had more than 135 marijuana plants in his backyard.Valencia was fined for growing the plants within city limits.A majority of the plants were destroyed. Police say he was allowed to keep six to grow inside his home, which is in compliance with California state law.