Arsonist arrested after threatening firefighters, standoff with deputies in Mariposa County

Deputies say the man was in an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after starting the fire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 52-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he started a brush fire in Mariposa County and threatened to kill the firefighters who responded to it.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said, Charles Leslie, lit a fire on his property on July 23. When CAL FIRE firefighters arrived to douse the blaze, he threatened to shoot and kill anyone who tried to put out the fire.

Deputies say Leslie was inside of his house, along with a child with autism. He began drinking excessively and shouting at the child before threatening the responding law enforcement officers.

After a two-hour standoff, Leslie let the child go free, but he refused to come out of the house. An hour later, deputies entered the home with a K9 officer, who brought Leslie into custody.

Leslie was taken to a hospital and then booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility. He faces several felony charges, including arson, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
