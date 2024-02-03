2 Mariposa County students arrested for sex crimes, coach charged for not reporting, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two teens were arrested for multiple sex crimes in Mariposa County.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says the two suspects were on the Mariposa County High School boys' basketball team.

Officials say the team's head coach, Pierce Chaney, was arrested for felony child abuse and failure to report as a mandated reporter.

Chaney is not facing any charges related to the sex crimes.

"We continue working closely with the Mariposa County School District to ensure student safety and protect the victims and witnesses involved," the sheriff's office wrote.

The superintendent of the school district, Jeff Aranguena, announced that all activities have been suspended for the team.

Activities are expected to resume on Monday without any of the coaches as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet released any information about the incident.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.