Mariposa facing fourth major disaster in less than two years

Mariposa has become used to catastrophe; now it's dealing with another disaster.On Thursday, Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County for the Ferguson fire."We've all been through so much. It's been heartbreaking to know that it's happening again," said Kascey Cash-Golightly.Mariposa has dealt with a destructive pattern since 2017. It started with floods, then the Detwiler Fire.The community faced another round of destructive floods in March. The town is now taking another hit as the Ferguson fire forces thousands out of their homes and closures inside Yosemite National Park."You have a major delayed impact in that Yosemite is closed. 77 % of the paychecks generated in Mariposa County come from second or third hand from the tourism or the stores that live off the tourism," Board Supervisor Kevin Cann said.Mariposa is a town that largely depends on the tourism dollar. Hundreds of regular and seasonal employees are currently out of work.Victoria Imrie with Yosemite Ziplines and Adventure Ranch said around this time of year, she's has dozens of folks stopping by.With the main arteries into the national park closed, however, visitors are scarce."We are a small family owned and operated business. We employ up to 12 people. When our books are empty in July, that affects our employees," Imrie said.Despite a series of disaster, businesses like Yosemite Ziplines are open. Banners thanking firefighters and deputies hang high and Mariposa is staying strong.