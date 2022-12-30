2 killed in rockslide in Yosemite National Park

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, a view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, a view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, a view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, a view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have confirmed that two people died in a rockslide around 9 am on El Portal Road near Big Oak Flat Road.

Investigators have not yet identified the two victims.

A portion of El Portal Road near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite was closed for several hours after the rockslide but has since reopened.

Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.