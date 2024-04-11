Mariposa earns award for Best Small-Town Cultural Scene

Mariposa has just been named one of the winners of Best Small-Town Cultural Scene by USA Today 10Best.

Mariposa has just been named one of the winners of Best Small-Town Cultural Scene by USA Today 10Best.

Mariposa has just been named one of the winners of Best Small-Town Cultural Scene by USA Today 10Best.

Mariposa has just been named one of the winners of Best Small-Town Cultural Scene by USA Today 10Best.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa has just been named one of the winners for Best Small-Town Cultural Scene by USA Today 10Best.

It's the third straight year the community has received this honor.

To be considered for the award, a town must have fewer than 25,000 residents and have outstanding examples of museums, art galleries, performing arts and local events.

With a population of just over 1,000, Mariposa meets the criteria and is also a popular stop for tourists heading to Yosemite National Park.