Mariposa man arrested, accused of having sex with 13-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Mariposa man is under arrest, accused of having sex with a 13-year -old.Investigators say 24-year-old Miles Imamura first contacted the child on Facebook messenger.The two did not know each other prior.Deputies say he asked the 13-year-old for nude photos, and then they made plans to meet for sex.Each time, Imamura would pick up the minor from their house then drop them off several hours later.On the night of his arrest, the two had planned to meet at the end of the victim's driveway. However, deputies were waiting instead.