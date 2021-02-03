education

Mariposa High School replacing portables with new classrooms

Mariposa Unified School District is adding an exciting new addition to their high school campus.
By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa Unified School District is adding an exciting new addition to their high school campus.

"This is the newest construction in an extended period of time," said Superintendent Jeff Aranguena.

The district is saying goodbye to seven portable buildings that have been a part of the campus for several decades.

"Our term here is that they were very tired portables" said Aranguena. "They had extended their lifetimes and on the list of portable replacements they were the first portables identified that needed to be replaced."

The temporary portables will be replaced with a five classroom building.

"With the new construction comes new technology as well," added Aranguena, "so inside the classroom comes the newest technology for staff and students to operate."

The $4 million construction is the main element of the district's 2016 school bond and is one of the first new project in several decades.

"We're very excited for those classrooms and all the new furnishings that come with that but also just having an up-to-date classroom for our students to have access too," said Aranguena.

Weather permitting they hope to finish the project this spring and see students in the new building by this fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmariposaeducationschoolsmariposaconstruction
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
School employees across Central CA receive vaccinations
How school bus transportation has changed during the pandemic
Sanger Unified delays bringing more students back to campus again
Migrant families struggle with demands of distance learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
Foster Farms vaccinates hundreds of essential ag workers at Fresno plant
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Fresno County jail has had most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
Show More
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Fire damages apartment in Clovis
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
Drugs seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego
More TOP STORIES News