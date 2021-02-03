Mariposa High School replacing portables with new classrooms

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa Unified School District is adding an exciting new addition to their high school campus."This is the newest construction in an extended period of time," said Superintendent Jeff Aranguena.The district is saying goodbye to seven portable buildings that have been a part of the campus for several decades."Our term here is that they were very tired portables" said Aranguena. "They had extended their lifetimes and on the list of portable replacements they were the first portables identified that needed to be replaced."The temporary portables will be replaced with a five classroom building."With the new construction comes new technology as well," added Aranguena, "so inside the classroom comes the newest technology for staff and students to operate."The $4 million construction is the main element of the district's 2016 school bond and is one of the first new project in several decades."We're very excited for those classrooms and all the new furnishings that come with that but also just having an up-to-date classroom for our students to have access too," said Aranguena.Weather permitting they hope to finish the project this spring and see students in the new building by this fall.