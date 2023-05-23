WATCH LIVE

Nominations open for Marjaree Mason Center's award ceremony

The local non-profit marks the occasion every year in October with a special lunch and awards ceremony.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 8:52PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center needs your help in honoring exceptional women in our community.

It's that time again to nominate someone for the Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards.

This year, the organization is celebrating 40 years of empowerment.

You can nominate a woman or business making a difference in Fresno County by visiting the organization's website.

The deadline is June 30.

