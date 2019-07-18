Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with murder in baby's death

Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree are facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant.
Prosecutors said Clarisa lured 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez to her Southwest Side home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree and removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb.
Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital in June.
Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up but maintains his innocence.
The pair's next court appearance in bond court is scheduled for July 26th.
