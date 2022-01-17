38th annual MLK March honoring Martin Luther King Jr. happening in downtown Fresno today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many will honor the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Fresno's MLK Unity Committee is hosting its 38th annual MLK March.The committee has been celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King since last Friday, remembering and honoring what he stood for. The celebration wraps up on Monday with the community march.In his pursuit of equal rights by nonviolent means, Dr. King encouraged diverse cultures to live together in a spirit of love, understanding and service to one another throughout the 1950s and 60s.He was killed 54 years ago in 1968.Monday's march will begin at 10 am at Saint John's Cathedral on Mariposa Avenue. It passes City Hall then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, where the program will conclude.Last year, the march was virtual because of COVID-19 concerns, but it's in person this year.The committee is also hosting a virtual commemoration program at 11 am which will stream live on Zoom.