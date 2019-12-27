Massive brawl breaks out at mall on Christmas Eve

ALBANY, NY (KFSN) -- A wild brawl broke out inside an Albany mall on Christmas Eve, knocking merchandise right off the walls.The massive fight broke out near the mall's Beef Jerky Outlet as the group threw punches at each other while slamming into store shelves.Mall security guards called for help as at least 10 people became violent.Officers quickly arrived to break up the fight but never made any arrests.They're still investigating what led to the mall brawl. It's unknown if anyone was injured.