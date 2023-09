Matt shares about what inspired him to write about his struggles with anxiety, and simple methods to help you cope if you have similar experiences.

Matt Gutman writes new book on struggles with anxiety, ways for others to cope

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC's Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman is known for his reporting on various programs including World News Tonight, Nightline and 20/20.

Now, he's adding another title to his name -- author.

We recently sat down with Matt to talk about what inspired him to write about his struggles with anxiety, and simple methods to help you cope if you have similar experiences.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.