general hospital

'General Hospital' star Maurice Benard ready for new drama

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'General Hospital' star Maurice Benard ready for new drama

Maurice Benard is one of the most popular actors in daytime television. He's played mob boss Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital" for almost 30 years.

Until recently, Sonny had been missing. But now that he's back, look out!

Sonny reunited with his love, Carly, after he had an accident, nearly drowned, got amnesia, disappeared for nine months and was presumed dead.

There is also the issue at hand that she had to marry Sonny's right hand, Jason, you know, for mob reasons. But other than that, things are getting back to normal in Port Charles. Or are they?

Benard says to expect some stressful viewing.

"I was stressed so you're going to be stressed," he said.

Benard is excited about what's ahead.

"In this particular storyline, I do have an excitement level that I haven't had in a long time," he added. "Sonny's dark. And for me, being mentally ill, it can wear on you after 28 years. But it's what the audience digs and I have to go there."

Over the years, Benard has been very open about being bipolar, once calling himself the "poster child for mental illness."

There was a moment in the beginning where he almost walked away from his "General Hospital" role.

"You know, my first three weeks here, I had a nervous breakdown and I quit and I wasn't going to come back," he said. "I wasn't going to act anymore and I did. And thank God I did because... this has been the greatest acting role... I've done."

Benard is hoping to shoot a movie sometime this fall with Harvey Keitel called "The Legitimate Wiseguy." He'll once again be playing a mobster.

Check local listings to see when you can watch the next episode of "General Hospital."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgeneral hospitalcelebrityactorabcotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GENERAL HOSPITAL
'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84
NJ's Open the Joy is spreading happiness to hospitalized kids
Checking in with 'General Hospital' star Laura Wright
Alex Trebek, 'General Hospital' among Daytime Emmy nominees
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News