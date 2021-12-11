Children First: McLane High's Hmong Dance group

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Culture and creativity go hand in hand at one local high school.McLane High School offers cultural arts dancing classes and has a Hmong Dance Performing Arts team.McLane's Hmong Dance group performs at schools and community events.You can learn more about how the arts can benefit students in our new Children First special, "All About The Arts."It airs Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30 and will also be available wherever you stream.