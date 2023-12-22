Valley moving company sued for age discrimination

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For 26 years, Meathead Movers has moved thousands of people across California, including those who needed it most.

"Last year, we did 248 free moves to help victims of domestic violence move out of their homes into a safe situation," said Meathead Movers CEO Aaron Steed. "If Meathead Movers wasn't around. What would happen to those 248 women?"

Those moves, however, are likely done with young employees, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or EEOC.

"The allegation is that since at least 2017, Meathead Movers has had an ongoing pattern and practice of the way that they recruit and hire through word of mouth, that really limits individuals over the age of 40 from applying to, and maybe even chilling from applying to and getting positions of positions," said Nikki St. Germain with the U.S. EEOC.

In September, the EEOC filed a 12-page complaint against Meathead Movers.

While most EEOC lawsuits stem from people filing complaints, this one is a direct charge, meaning the agency got information through investigations or everyday life that raised a red flag.

The suit says the company "intentionally failed to recruit and hire individuals within the protected age group in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act."

"Their idea of who they're like trying to get to work for them are student-athletes. They say such things as we'll work around class schedules," said St. Germain. "They do have this mindset that you have to be able to jog back and forth, and you have to be able to lift, which we understand, for movers and employers do have the right to put in some restrictions based upon your ability to do the essential functions of the job."

The EEOC argued the restrictions also apply to packers and customer service representatives.

But Aaron Steed, CEO of Meathead Movers, says when he started the company with his brother in 1997, it was a way to make money during school, and they developed a reputation for being hardworking, athletic movers.

"We are just re-looking at everything we've done and are doing to try to be as absolutely as inclusive as possible. We've increased our training across the board in all of our EEO training. We're willing to do really whatever we possibly can to be good corporate citizens and to reflect the values of the EEOC," said Steed.

He also says they have started to remove 'student' from their branding. An internet archive version of their website from 2019 shows "MEATHEAD's" definition as "a strong, clean-cut, student-athlete from a local college."

While the current version shows "a strong, clean-cut, athlete."

Steed says creating Meathead Movers was a part of his American dream, and hopes to pass the company to his son, but now this lawsuit is ruining that.

"I don't wanna lose the source of our competitive advantage, which is moving people's items with friendly people who are working hard. Who's gonna save the client money since we all charge on the hourly rate, and I can't afford to pay $15 million? That's gonna put aside a business, and there's just no way I can afford to do that," said Steed.

There has been no court date set yet. Meathead Movers has until February to respond to the lawsuit.

The EEOC is asking anyone who felt discriminated against to contact them.

Meathead Movers is asking for help with legal expenses.

