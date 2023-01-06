Mega Millions jackpot at $940M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Jackpot is 6th largest top prize in US lottery history

Excitement is building for Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to nearly a billion dollars for Friday's drawing.

The top prize is now at $940 million, with a cash option of $483.5 million.

Tuesday's drawing offered an estimated jackpot of $785 million, or a cash option of $403.8 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 25-29-33-41-44 and Mega Ball: 18

The lottery said no winning ticket was sold that matched all six numbers.

There have been 23 straight drawings without a big winner.

Friday's top prize of an estimated $940 million could be the sixth largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history and the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)