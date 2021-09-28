animal abuse

Orosi men convicted of beating dogs to death sentenced to 180 days

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Warning: The details of this case are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

Two Orosi men convicted of violently beating their two dogs to death three years ago were sentenced in a Tulare County courtroom last week.

Angel Valencia, 53, and Carlos Rivera, 21, will spend 180 days behind bars and be required to complete community service. Both men will also be prohibited from owning animals in the future.

Last month, both men pleaded guilty to all four felony charges of animal cruelty filed against them. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office said each felony count is a strike offense.

Authorities say Valencia and Rivera used a rope to hang the dogs from a tree and then beat them with sticks.

Investigators said the men believed the dogs, a German Shepherd mix and a Husky, killed their baby pigs.

The Tulare County DA says prosecutors pushed for a longer sentence and made no plea bargain.

Valencia and Rivera were remanded into custody to finish out their 180-day sentence.

