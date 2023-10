Local law enforcement took action to give the community something sweet on Friday.

Mendota police serve up donuts in effort to connect with community

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local law enforcement took action to give the community something sweet on Friday.

Several Mendota police officers served customers at Mendota Donuts on Derrick Avenue and Sixth Street.

Chief Kevin Smith was also there to say good morning to local residents.

The chief says events like this give officers a chance to interact with the community in a positive way and to receive feedback when it comes to public safety.